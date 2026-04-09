BJP Targets Historic Win in West Bengal Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Khagen Murmu voiced optimism about the party's prospects in the looming West Bengal Assembly elections, asserting BJP's potential to surpass the 200-seat milestone. Murmu shared his conviction with ANI, highlighting public support for a BJP-led government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Murmu in critiquing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly marginalizing women, particularly those from backward classes, citing incidents such as the mismanagement during President Droupadi Murmu's event and the Malda 'hostage' situation. Modi stressed that the election will be pivotal for women's dignity and honor in Bengal.

Modi further condemned the TMC for its protocol lapses during President Murmu's tribal conference visit. In response, BJP has nominated Ratna Debnath, tied to a recent controversial case, as a candidate in the assembly polls. As voting dates approach, Modi urged citizens to support BJP leadership for enhanced governance and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)