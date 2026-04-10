BJP Pledges 'Sonar Bangla' with Bold Promises Ahead of West Bengal Polls
The BJP has unveiled its 'Sankalp Patra' for the West Bengal assembly polls, promising measures such as tackling infiltration, financial aid for women and unemployed youth, and the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission. The manifesto targets border security and women's empowerment as central themes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a high-octane electoral scene, the BJP on Friday presented its 'Sankalp Patra' for the West Bengal assembly polls, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlining key promises.
The manifesto promises to prioritize border security, introducing a strict 'detect, delete and deport' policy for infiltrators and ensuring a unified law for all.
Highlighting socio-economic aspects, the BJP guarantees financial assistance for women and youth, alongside a swift setup of the Seventh Pay Commission, aiming at sweeping reforms for women empowerment and labor welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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