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Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Unidentified Body in Manipur

An unidentified female body was discovered in Muolvaiphei village, Churachandpur District of Manipur. Police have initiated a murder investigation under Section 103 of BNS and are yet to release specifics about the crime. The investigation is ongoing, with the body held at the District Hospital Morgue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:10 IST
Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Unidentified Body in Manipur
Visuals from spot (Photo/Manipur Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling development, authorities in Manipur's Churachandpur District announced the discovery of an unidentified female body in the suburban area of Muolvaiphei village. Responding swiftly to the information, local police rushed to the scene and have set the investigation in motion.

The case has been registered as a murder under Section 103 of the BNS, confirmed officials. The lifeless body was subsequently transferred to the District Hospital Morgue for further examination.

Police have yet to disclose further details regarding the nature of the crime as investigations continue. The public awaits updates from authorities as they delve deeper into this mysterious case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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