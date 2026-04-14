The Fall of a Property Tycoon: Hui Ka Yan's Legal Battles

The founder of China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted property developer, has admitted guilt in multiple charges, including misuse of funds and fundraising fraud. This admission was disclosed by a court in Shenzhen, where proceedings against Hui Ka Yan and his company unfolded over two days earlier this week.

Evergrande's financial woes, having defaulted on most of its colossal $300 billion debt since 2021, mirror wider challenges in China's property sector, which has hindered national economic growth. The company's struggles have left many investors frustrated, particularly those in the lower and middle classes who faced significant investment losses.

During the Shenzhen court hearings where Hui, aged 67, was notably absent due to detention, additional charges of illegal loan extensions and securities fraud were also discussed. The court refrained from immediately issuing verdicts. Hui's overwhelming legal troubles underscore the broader tensions within the sector as Evergrande seeks global financial redress through liquidation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)