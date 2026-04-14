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Economic Pressure: Europe's Strategic Weapon Against Russia

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted economic pressure on Russia as Europe's most effective strategy to manage the Ukraine conflict. With the EU grappling with energy supply issues due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, the call to reconsider the Russian gas ban gains momentum amidst political discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:44 IST
Economic Pressure: Europe's Strategic Weapon Against Russia
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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the significance of economic pressure as Europe's primary tool to influence Russia's actions concerning Ukraine. Speaking at a wine fair, she addressed questions about potentially easing the EU's gas import ban on Moscow, following recent statements from energy group Eni.

The energy landscape in Europe faces new challenges after the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran led to the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, critical for global LNG supplies. Meloni reaffirmed the importance of maintaining economic pressure on Russia, despite growing uncertainties in energy policy.

With impending LNG bans set for short-term contracts starting April 25 and long-term ones by 2027, discussions on alternatives intensify. Meloni is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Rome, as domestic and international stakeholders weigh in on the issue of energy dependency and geopolitical stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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