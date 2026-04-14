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Tanker Traffic Tensions: Navigating the Gulf Amid U.S. Blockade

In response to a U.S. blockade on vessels calling at Iranian ports, a third Iran-linked tanker entered the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz. Although these vessels are not heading to Iranian ports, tensions rise as they navigate Middle Eastern waters with valuable petrochemicals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:09 IST
Tanker Traffic Tensions: Navigating the Gulf Amid U.S. Blockade
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A third Iran-linked tanker navigated the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, marking the first day of a U.S. blockade on vessels bound for Iranian ports, according to shipping data.

President Trump's blockade announcement came after peace talks in Islamabad failed. The transiting vessels, including the Panama-flagged Peace Gulf heading to UAE's Hamriyah port, are exempt from the blockade, as their destinations are non-Iranian.

The tanker Peace Gulf regularly transports Iranian naphtha to other Middle Eastern ports for Asian export. Meanwhile, other sanctioned vessels like the Rich Starry, carrying 250,000 barrels of methanol, continue to navigate through this tense geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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