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Rupali Chakankar Fights Back: Defamation Accusations Under Scrutiny

Rupali Chakankar, the former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, refutes allegations of links with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. She criticizes the baseless claims as defamatory and demands a probe into an anonymous letter used to defame her, emphasizing her innocence and trust in the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:49 IST
Rupali Chakankar Fights Back: Defamation Accusations Under Scrutiny
Rupali Chakankar
  • Country:
  • India

Rupali Chakankar, NCP leader and ex-chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, has rejected allegations of ties with Ashok Kharat, an arrested self-styled godman facing multiple charges including sexual assault and cheating.

Chakankar resigned after footage showed her washing Kharat's feet, but she decries the accusations as defamatory and lacking evidence.

She questions the origin of an anonymous letter central to the controversy, calling for a probe into its authenticity while reaffirming her innocence and commitment to exposing the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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