U.S.-Iran Talks on Brink of Resumption Amid Blockade Tensions

Negotiations between the United States and Iran are on the cusp of resumption in Islamabad after a previous round of discussions stalled, leading to a tense blockade of Iranian ports by the U.S. The return to dialogue could occur by the week's end, sources intimate.

Diplomatic exchanges have managed to stabilize oil markets somewhat, decreasing benchmark prices to below $100. The prior highest-level talks since the 1979 Islamic Revolution failed to deliver a resolution, casting doubts on the ceasefire's longevity with a week remaining for its expiration.

Tensions remain over Iran's nuclear capabilities, with U.S. insistence on the removal of enriched material. The situation is further complicated by strategic control of the Strait of Hormuz, critical for global oil shipments, and potential military repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)