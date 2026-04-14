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Spain's Immigration Offices Threaten Strike Over Mass Amnesty Initiative

Immigration offices in Spain threaten a strike to protest against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's amnesty program for undocumented migrants, citing the unpreparedness of the system. The amnesty aims to leverage the economic benefits of migration but faces criticism from opposition and potential legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:56 IST
Spain's Immigration Offices Threaten Strike Over Mass Amnesty Initiative

Spanish immigration offices are poised to strike next week, challenging Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's mass amnesty program aimed at regularizing undocumented migrants. The scheme, a key part of Sanchez's agenda to bolster economic growth through migration, is set to process up to half a million applications, although officers warn of insufficient resources.

Scheduled to begin with online applications opening on Thursday, the initiative has been met with resistance from immigration workers who cite a lack of readiness and funding. Union leader Cesar Perez criticized the rollout, highlighting the strain on resources, with only five immigration offices handling the bulk of applications amidst rising tensions.

The opposition Popular Party has labeled the initiative reckless. In a letter to citizens, Sanchez insisted the move was an economic necessity for an aging Spain, emphasizing the positive impact of a vibrant workforce on the nation's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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