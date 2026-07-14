Optimism Amid Challenges: U.S. Small Business Sentiment in June

In June, U.S. small businesses experienced an upswing in sentiment, largely spurred by lower gasoline prices and a temporary ceasefire in the Middle East. However, inflation remains a pressing concern, cited as the most significant problem by the highest percentage of business owners in nearly two years.

The National Federation of Independent Business reported an increase of 2.1 points in its Small Business Optimism Index, reaching 97.4. Meanwhile, gasoline prices have begun to rise again, with recent hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz potentially affecting broader economic conditions.

Despite challenges, cautious optimism endures, with businesses planning for improved conditions over the next six months. Job growth has moderated, but small businesses show resilience, striving to hire even amid concerns about the high cost of living and worker shortages.