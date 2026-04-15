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Desperate Horizons: The Perilous Voyage of Rohingya Refugees

A harrowing journey at sea left many Rohingya refugees missing after a boat capsized in the Andaman Sea. Survivors recounted the perilous conditions as nearly 300 people, including children and traffickers, were packed onboard. With declining humanitarian support, the plight of these refugees continues to worsen, urging calls for long-term solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:11 IST
Desperate Horizons: The Perilous Voyage of Rohingya Refugees
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A disaster struck in the Andaman Sea when an overcrowded boat, carrying Rohingya and Bangladeshi refugees, capsized. The incident, which occurred in mid-April, left approximately 250 people missing and highlights the ongoing desperation faced by the Rohingya community.

The vessel, burdened with nearly 300 individuals, including women and children, set out from Teknaf in Bangladesh for Malaysia, only to succumb to harsh weather conditions and extensive overcrowding. Survivors like Rafiqul Islam recounted their ordeal, revealing fatal suffocation due to cramped conditions.

International aid agencies are sounding the alarm as resources dwindle. A study by the International Rescue Committee showed intense desperation among refugee households as educational and food resources decline, driving calls for sustainable intervention strategies from global donors and policymakers.

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