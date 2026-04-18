Trump's $10 Billion Showdown with the IRS Over Tax Return Leaks

Donald Trump's attorneys are in discussions with the IRS to settle a $10 billion lawsuit alleging that the tax agency leaked his tax returns. Filed in Miami federal court, the case seeks to hold accountable those responsible for leaking Trump's financial information to the media in 2019 and 2020.

The suit, involving Trump, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization, highlights the challenges facing Justice Department lawyers who are tasked with navigating conflicts of interest, given that Trump is suing his own government. The Department of Justice has declined to comment on these discussions.

At the heart of the case is a leak by former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn, who shared Trump's tax returns with outlets like the New York Times. Littlejohn has been charged and sentenced for his actions. Any settlement might involve taxpayer funds, and Trump has pledged to donate any lawsuit proceeds to charity.

(With inputs from agencies.)