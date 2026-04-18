Turkey's Energy Crossroads: Natural Gas Supply Talks with Iran Loom

Turkey's natural gas contract with Iran is nearing expiration, prompting potential extension talks, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced. Currently, no discussions are in progress, as Turkey focuses on diverse energy sourcing.

The existing agreement delivers 9.6 billion cubic meters of gas annually; however, actual shipments fell short last year, totaling 7.6 bcm. This constituted 13% of Turkey's total natural gas imports.

In addition to Iranian gas supply concerns, Turkey is also exploring Russian LNG opportunities, including a long-term license to pipeline operator BOTAS for Russian imports. The Russian gas currently makes up 35% of Turkey's energy mix through BlueStream and TurkStream pipelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)