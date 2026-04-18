Left Menu

Turkey's Energy Crossroads: Natural Gas Supply Talks with Iran Loom

Turkey's contract with Iran for natural gas imports, due to expire soon, remains without negotiations for extension. Turkey imported 7.6 bcm from Iran last year, representing 13% of its total imports. Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar indicates potential talks, amidst Turkey's efforts to diversify gas sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:57 IST
Turkey's Energy Crossroads: Natural Gas Supply Talks with Iran Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey's natural gas contract with Iran is nearing expiration, prompting potential extension talks, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced. Currently, no discussions are in progress, as Turkey focuses on diverse energy sourcing.

The existing agreement delivers 9.6 billion cubic meters of gas annually; however, actual shipments fell short last year, totaling 7.6 bcm. This constituted 13% of Turkey's total natural gas imports.

In addition to Iranian gas supply concerns, Turkey is also exploring Russian LNG opportunities, including a long-term license to pipeline operator BOTAS for Russian imports. The Russian gas currently makes up 35% of Turkey's energy mix through BlueStream and TurkStream pipelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Ushers In Char Dham Yatra With Optimism and Robust Preparations

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Ushers In Char Dham Yatra With Optimism and Robust Prep...

 India
2
Germany Calls for UNSC Reform at Global Summit

Germany Calls for UNSC Reform at Global Summit

 Spain
3
Stalled U.S.-Iran Talks: A Framework of Understanding Needed

Stalled U.S.-Iran Talks: A Framework of Understanding Needed

 Global
4
Hamirpur Police Crack Counterfeit Currency Syndicate

Hamirpur Police Crack Counterfeit Currency Syndicate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026