Turkey's Energy Crossroads: Natural Gas Supply Talks with Iran Loom
Turkey's contract with Iran for natural gas imports, due to expire soon, remains without negotiations for extension. Turkey imported 7.6 bcm from Iran last year, representing 13% of its total imports. Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar indicates potential talks, amidst Turkey's efforts to diversify gas sources.
Turkey's natural gas contract with Iran is nearing expiration, prompting potential extension talks, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced. Currently, no discussions are in progress, as Turkey focuses on diverse energy sourcing.
The existing agreement delivers 9.6 billion cubic meters of gas annually; however, actual shipments fell short last year, totaling 7.6 bcm. This constituted 13% of Turkey's total natural gas imports.
In addition to Iranian gas supply concerns, Turkey is also exploring Russian LNG opportunities, including a long-term license to pipeline operator BOTAS for Russian imports. The Russian gas currently makes up 35% of Turkey's energy mix through BlueStream and TurkStream pipelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Turkey
- Iran
- natural gas
- energy
- Alparslan Bayraktar
- LNG
- Russia
- BOTAS
- TurkStream
- BlueStream
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