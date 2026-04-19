Pakistan Boosts Security Amid Anticipated US-Iran Peace Talks

Pakistan is preparing for a highly anticipated diplomatic event as it ramps up security measures ahead of possible US-Iran peace talks. Although no formal announcement has been made regarding a second round of negotiations, the country is taking no chances.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, more than 10,000 police officers have been deployed, with over 600 checkpoints established. The authorities have restricted movement around sensitive areas, including Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport, in preparation for high-level foreign delegations.

These unprecedented security efforts impact daily life, with changes to public transport, business operations, and educational schedules. The official word on the timing of the potential talks remains elusive, as the ceasefire between the US and Iran approaches its expiration.