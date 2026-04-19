Pakistan Boosts Security Amid Anticipated US-Iran Peace Talks

Pakistan has ramped up security measures in anticipation of potential US-Iran peace talks, even though no official confirmation has been made. Authorities have deployed over 10,000 police personnel and closed sensitive areas around Islamabad and Rawalpindi, affecting local routines and transportation in preparation for this possible diplomatic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:18 IST
Pakistan Boosts Security Amid Anticipated US-Iran Peace Talks
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Pakistan is preparing for a highly anticipated diplomatic event as it ramps up security measures ahead of possible US-Iran peace talks. Although no formal announcement has been made regarding a second round of negotiations, the country is taking no chances.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, more than 10,000 police officers have been deployed, with over 600 checkpoints established. The authorities have restricted movement around sensitive areas, including Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport, in preparation for high-level foreign delegations.

These unprecedented security efforts impact daily life, with changes to public transport, business operations, and educational schedules. The official word on the timing of the potential talks remains elusive, as the ceasefire between the US and Iran approaches its expiration.

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