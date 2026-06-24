Delhi CM orders corruption probe against health officials over medicine procurement allegations

The Delhi Government has initiated an action under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, regarding alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical supplies, and medical equipment through the Health Department's Central Procurement Agency (CPA). Based on complaints received, the roles of the then Director General of Health Services, Dr. Vatsala Agarwal, and Deputy Controller of Accounts, Neeraj Chopra, are being investigated at the direction of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The release stated that so far, the in-charge of the Central Procurement Agency, Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, and Dr. Vatsala Agarwal have been suspended in connection with this matter. The Anti-Corruption Branch has also arrested Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga. Investigations are ongoing regarding allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement process and financial loss caused to the public exchequer.

Treating the entire episode with utmost seriousness, the Chief Minister has directed that a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation be ensured, and has ordered regular review and monitoring of the case. The Chief Minister has made it clear that the Delhi government operates on a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards corruption. Safeguarding every penny of the public's hard-earned money is the government's paramount responsibility, and the misuse of public funds will not be tolerated at any cost.

Strict action in accordance with the law will be ensured against anyone found guilty following due legal process. Meanwhile, in a separate update shared on X, the Chief Minister announced the approval of the 'Delhi Building Construction Workers Health Scheme' for over 2.70 lakh registered workers and their families.

"Today, in the Cabinet meeting, we have approved the 'Delhi Building Construction Workers Health Scheme' for more than 2.70 lakh registered construction workers of Delhi and their families. This scheme will benefit nearly 10 lakh people with health security. Each worker will receive up to ₹2 lakh, and one family up to ₹10 lakh in a cashless treatment facility. Annual health check-up, Mobile medical unit 24x7 helpline, Quality health services." The post further added on X, "The worker brothers and sisters who build Delhi will no longer have to spend their lifelong earnings worrying about illness. The Delhi government will share the responsibility for the health of its families. The safety, respect, and health of the labourers who shape the dreams of the capital with their labour is our utmost responsibility." (ANI)