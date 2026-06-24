11 low-risk contacts discharged from Nipah surveillance; 15 more Shigella cases reported in Keralam

The Health Minister's office has reported that no fresh hospitalisations have been reported among those on the Nipah patient's contact list. At present, four persons in the very high-risk category and 14 in the high-risk category remain under quarantine, while 75 low-risk contacts continue to be monitored.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 10:30 IST
11 low-risk contacts discharged from Nipah surveillance; 15 more Shigella cases reported in Keralam
Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven individuals in the low-risk category have been cleared from surveillance in Keralam after completing the mandatory 21-day observation period following contact with a Nipah virus patient. On Monday, the Health and Devaswom Department stated that "eleven persons in the low-risk category who had completed 21 days of observation after coming into contact with a Nipah patient have been removed from surveillance."

According to the Health Minister's office, none of them developed symptoms during the observation period. The Health Minister's office has reported that no fresh hospitalisations have been reported among those on the Nipah patient's contact list. At present, four persons in the very high-risk category and 14 in the high-risk category remain under quarantine, while 75 low-risk contacts continue to be monitored.

The Nipah patient continues to be on ventilator support at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. On Monday, Health workers visited 51 more houses in Division 5 of Ramanattukara Municipality, where the infection was reported. The district control room has so far received 91 calls from the public seeking clarification, and health workers have maintained daily contact with all those under surveillance. Under the district mental health programme, psychological support has been provided to 125 people, the Health Minister's office stated.

Meanwhile, the state reported 15 fresh cases of Shigella infection on Monday. Kozhikode accounted for eight cases, followed by Malappuram with three, Wayanad with two, and one case each in Kannur and Kollam. With the latest additions, Keralam has recorded 165 cases and six deaths due to Shigella infection in June alone. The total number of confirmed cases this year has risen to 241.

According to the Health Minister's office, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad have reported the highest number of infections during June. Outbreaks have been officially declared in Kozhikode (57 cases), Wayanad (22), Thrissur (12) and Alappuzha (3). Other districts reporting cases this month include Malappuram (24), Thiruvananthapuram (17), Kannur (11), Kollam (10), Idukki (3), Ernakulam (3) and Palakkad (3). Earlier on Tuesday, Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan said that the government will succeed in preventing the spread of the Nipah virus in 2026, adding that a high-power committee has been formed to prevent viral and amoebic diseases. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026