Delhi govt to protect the health of 2.70 lakh construction workers and their families in the capital

The Delhi Government has taken a significant step towards safeguarding the health of workers and their families in the national capital, an official release said. At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, approval was granted to the 'Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme' for the health protection of registered building and construction workers and their families in Delhi.

The scheme is expected to benefit around 2.70 lakh registered construction workers and their families, covering nearly 10 lakh people. Besides annual health check-ups for workers and their families, a range of medical services will be provided free of cost. The entire treatment process will be cashless, ensuring that workers and their families do not have to bear any financial burden.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi Government is working with full sensitivity and commitment for the welfare of every section of society, particularly the poor, workers and underprivileged families. She said construction workers are the foundation of the capital's development and strengthening their health and social security remains a key priority of the government. It is with this objective that the Cabinet has approved this important health scheme.

She said construction workers are routinely exposed to stone-cutting dust, chemicals, excessive noise, heavy machinery, general dust and physically demanding working conditions. As a result, they remain vulnerable to silicosis (a lung disease), respiratory ailments, skin disorders and other serious health problems. She noted that a comprehensive health protection scheme for this section had long been lacking, and the present initiative has been designed to address that gap.

The Chief Minister said that under the scheme, registered construction workers and their eligible family members, including spouses, children and parents, will receive free and quality healthcare services through empanelled hospitals and mobile health units. Each registered worker will be entitled to treatment of up to ₹2 lakh at empanelled hospitals, while the limit for a family will be up to ₹10 lakh. The entire treatment process will be cashless, eliminating any financial burden on workers and their families.

The scheme will also provide annual health check-ups for registered workers and their spouses. In addition, beneficiaries will have access to free OPD and IPD services, diagnostic and laboratory facilities, emergency medical assistance and referral services. Healthcare services will also be delivered through Mobile Medical Units at construction sites and in areas with a high concentration of workers. According to the Chief Minister, digital health records of beneficiaries will be created under the scheme, and a modern beneficiary tracking system will be developed to ensure effective monitoring and transparency in service delivery. A 24x7 toll-free helpline will also be set up to assist workers.

She further said that the scheme is not limited to providing healthcare alone, but represents a broader social security initiative aimed at improving the quality of life of workers and their families. The government expects to spend approximately Rs 200 crore annually on the scheme. The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has consistently accorded the highest priority to the welfare of the poor, workers and those employed in the unorganised sector.

Through initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, the e-Shram Portal and the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, sustained efforts have been made to provide social and economic security to workers. She said the Delhi Government is committed to carrying forward the same spirit and bringing positive change to the lives of workers. (ANI)