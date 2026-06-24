ABSU Presses for Swift Bodo Accord Implementation Amid Rising Tensions

The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), a major participant in the Bodo Peace Accord signed on January 27, 2020, has called on the Central and Assam governments to expedite its implementation. ABSU warns that persistent delays could lead to renewed protests and a push towards 'Freedom of Development.'

ABSU leaders highlighted unfulfilled core provisions of the third Bodo Accord, including those meant to bolster the Bodoland Territorial Council, ensure legislative protection for tribal land rights, and expand the powers of Bodo governance. The Accord's complete implementation is crucial for addressing the aspirations of the Bodo community, they added.

The student body further demanded accelerated implementation of these crucial provisions, especially boundary expansion and institutional enhancements. ABSU emphasized the need for the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill to pass in the Monsoon Parliament Session for full realization of the Accord's potential, cautioning that further delays could lead the Bodos to reassess their strategy, including a constitutional appeal for a separate Bodoland state.