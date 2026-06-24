India Strengthens Ties with Uruguay: New Ambassador on Board

Binoy George named India's next Ambassador to Uruguay as both nations aim to deepen bilateral ties. Uruguay welcomes India's commitment with its new embassy, while urging for high-level engagements and collaboration across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:01 IST
India Strengthens Ties with Uruguay: New Ambassador on Board
Representative Image (Photo/mea.gov.in). Image Credit: ANI

Binoy George has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Uruguay, the Ministry of External Affairs announced this Wednesday. In an official statement, the MEA confirmed that George, who currently serves as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry, is set to assume his new role soon.

The MEA's announcement reads: "Dr. Binoy George appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay. Dr. Binoy George (IFS: 2006), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly." This appointment comes as India and Uruguay seek to strengthen their bilateral relationship. Uruguay's Ambassador to India, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, warmly welcomed India's decision to establish an embassy in Uruguay in the coming month, noting its significance in fortifying exchanges between the two nations. Amarilla expressed hope that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar would attend the inauguration.

Ambassador Amarilla eagerly anticipates India inaugurating its embassy in Uruguay next month. He expressed a desire for Minister Jaishankar to be the chief guest at the event. He advocated for increased high-level exchanges, expressing Uruguay's wish to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while also reciprocating with a visit by Uruguay's President to India.

Recognizing India's growing influence, Amarilla reiterated Latin America's commitment as a vital partner in India’s march towards a developed economy. He called for identifying mutual interests and enhancing collaboration across various sectors to create shared growth opportunities. The Ambassador highlighted the imperative to bolster economic ties between India and Latin America.

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