Strait of Hormuz: Unblocking the Oil Flow

Three Stranded Tankers Carrying Million Barrels Of Crude Oil Were Exiting The Strait Of Hormuz On Wednesday

Stranded tankers carrying millions of barrels of crude oil have begun moving through the Strait of Hormuz. This release comes as part of an interim deal between Iran and the U.S., which aims to unlock the Gulf's trapped supply, thereby reducing global oil prices.

Shipping data reveals that the South Korean-flagged VL Breeze, loaded with Qatari condensate and Abu Dhabi crude, is en route to Daesan. Similarly, Indian Oil Corp's chartered VLCC Plata Carrier is navigating out with Saudi crude, accompanied by Suezmax tanker Prudent Warrior carrying Iraqi Basrah crude.

Despite the progress, 18 ships remain in the Gulf since early Middle East tensions. To ensure safety, Oman and the International Maritime Organization have set temporary corridors. Concurrently, Qatar is poised to resume LNG production soon while maintaining unimpeded shipping lanes.