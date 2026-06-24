Strait of Hormuz: Unblocking the Oil Flow
Stranded tankers are now moving through the Strait of Hormuz as Iran-U.S. deals release oil, lowering prices. South Korean and Indian carriers are transporting millions of barrels worldwide. Despite most vessels still stuck, efforts are underway to safely navigate routes amidst political tensions and ensure future LNG supplies.
Stranded tankers carrying millions of barrels of crude oil have begun moving through the Strait of Hormuz. This release comes as part of an interim deal between Iran and the U.S., which aims to unlock the Gulf's trapped supply, thereby reducing global oil prices.
Shipping data reveals that the South Korean-flagged VL Breeze, loaded with Qatari condensate and Abu Dhabi crude, is en route to Daesan. Similarly, Indian Oil Corp's chartered VLCC Plata Carrier is navigating out with Saudi crude, accompanied by Suezmax tanker Prudent Warrior carrying Iraqi Basrah crude.
Despite the progress, 18 ships remain in the Gulf since early Middle East tensions. To ensure safety, Oman and the International Maritime Organization have set temporary corridors. Concurrently, Qatar is poised to resume LNG production soon while maintaining unimpeded shipping lanes.
ALSO READ
-
Diplomatic Balancing Act: Rubio's Middle East Tour Amidst Iran Peace Deal Concerns
-
Middle East Tensions Surge Amid Stalled Peace Talks and Military Standoffs
-
Navigating the Strait of Hormuz: U.N. Initiative Sets Sail Amid Conflict
-
Trump Secures Hormuz Strait Stability with Iran Assurances and Corn Diplomacy
-
UAE's OPEC Exit Shakes Global Oil Dynamics