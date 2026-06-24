France's First Ebola Case Amid Congo Outbreak

A doctor returning to France from the Democratic Republic of Congo tested positive for Ebola. The virus in this outbreak is the rare Bundibugyo strain. Health officials assure low risk to Europe. The Congo outbreak has exceeded 1,000 cases. Previous major outbreaks were in West Africa and Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Doctor Who Recently Returned To France From A Humanitarian Mission In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Tested Positive For Ebola | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:42 IST
France's First Ebola Case Amid Congo Outbreak
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A French doctor has contracted Ebola after a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking France's first case linked to the ongoing outbreak, the health ministry reported on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the patient is in isolation, and contact tracing is underway. Europe's wider population faces a low risk, as per health officials. The outbreak in Congo, involving the Bundibugyo strain, has resulted in over 1,000 infections and 267 deaths, the World Health Organisation disclosed.

Experts suggest that the virus was active for months before official acknowledgment in May. The initial confirmed cases appeared in urban centers, with subsequent cases in densely populated camps. The 2014-2016 West African outbreak and the 2018 Congo outbreak remain the largest. Notably, a U.S. citizen was recently treated and released in Germany after showing no signs of the virus since May 30.

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