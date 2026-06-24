German Federal Prosecutors Said On Wednesday That Searches Were Carried Out On Suspicion Of Attempted Sabotage In Connection With The Windingup Of Gazproms German Unit

German federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that they have conducted searches related to an investigation into attempted sabotage concerning the 2022 shutdown of Gazprom Germania, a subsidiary of Russia's energy giant Gazprom.

The prosecutors suspect that the sale and subsequent liquidation of the unit were orchestrated with the aim of destabilizing Germany's gas supply. This allegation has raised significant concerns regarding energy security in the country.

The investigation highlights the complexities and vulnerabilities of national energy infrastructure amidst continuing geopolitical tensions, as Germany seeks to secure and safeguard its energy sources.