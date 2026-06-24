Unraveling Suspicion: Gazprom Germania's Controversial Closure
German federal prosecutors are investigating potential sabotage linked to the 2022 closure of Gazprom Germania. The probe focuses on whether the sale and liquidation were intended to disrupt Germany's gas supply. The investigation underscores ongoing energy security concerns amidst broader geopolitical tensions.
German federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that they have conducted searches related to an investigation into attempted sabotage concerning the 2022 shutdown of Gazprom Germania, a subsidiary of Russia's energy giant Gazprom.
The prosecutors suspect that the sale and subsequent liquidation of the unit were orchestrated with the aim of destabilizing Germany's gas supply. This allegation has raised significant concerns regarding energy security in the country.
The investigation highlights the complexities and vulnerabilities of national energy infrastructure amidst continuing geopolitical tensions, as Germany seeks to secure and safeguard its energy sources.