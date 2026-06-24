Prioritizing Climate Adaptation: A Financial Call to Action

United Nations Secretarygeneral Antonio Guterres Said On Wednesday That Climate Adaptation Must Be Treated As A Core Priority For Governments And Properly Valued By The Financial System As Climate Risks Intensify And A Funding Gap Widens As Droughts

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the urgent need for climate adaptation to become a central priority for government policies worldwide. Addressing finance leaders during London Climate Action Week, he emphasized that the financial system must properly value and fund adaptation efforts as climate risks grow.

Guterres highlighted the acute funding gap in developing countries, which bear the brunt of climate impacts yet lack resources. He proposed a suite of financial tools, including taxes on fossil fuel companies and blended finance structures, to boost funding for climate resilience projects.

He called for a systemic shift in how financial systems value resilience, urging insurers and regulators to incentivize adaptation by offering better credit terms. Guterres underscored adaptation as an economic and security necessity, advocating for universal access to early warning systems and disaster preparedness.