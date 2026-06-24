Tragic Fire Claims Life of 43-Year-Old Painter in Gwalior

A 43-year-old man, Vijay Shakya, died due to suffocation and burn injuries in a fire in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Shakya, reportedly addicted to alcohol and living alone, was trapped in a locked room during the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:32 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Life of 43-Year-Old Painter in Gwalior
Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire claimed the life of a 43-year-old man, Vijay Shakya, in Gwalior's Nadipar Taal locality late Tuesday night. Shakya was allegedly trapped in his locked room, leading to death by suffocation and burn injuries, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The incident is under investigation by local police.

Despite rapid response from fire brigade personnel and police officers, Shakya could not be saved. Upon breaking into the locked room, first responders found him critically burnt. He was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries, City Superintendent of Police Atul Soni reported.

Family accounts suggest Shakya, a painter by profession, struggled with alcohol addiction and lived alone since his wife's passing. The cause of the fire is being examined, though initial indicators cite potential smoking or other factors. A formal inquiry into the tragic incident is ongoing, with local authorities registering a case.

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