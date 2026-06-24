Murder Staged as Accident for Insurance Unraveled in Tumakuru

The mysterious death of a man initially deemed an accidental tragedy has now unfolded as a calculated murder plot in Karnataka's Tumakuru. Police have disclosed that Ramesh, found decomposed on a two-wheeler on June 20, was the victim of a homicidal act orchestrated by his brother and accomplices, aiming to defraud insurance policies.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police, Ashok K Venkat, told ANI that what first seemed an unfortunate mishap rapidly turned sinister with forensic evidence pointing to homicide. The investigation, tracing back to June 20 when the body was uncovered, revealed injuries inconsistent with accidental death, sparking suspicions that led to a deeper probe.

Authorities described the murder as a financial scheme hatched by Hanumantha Raju, the deceased's elder sibling, and his associates. They allegedly sought to exploit a Rs 15 lakh life insurance policy taken out on Ramesh with a manipulation plan intended to glean an even heftier sum by staging the death as accidental. Complicating the narrative, the deceased was linked to practices of black magic, with ongoing investigations exploring all angles.