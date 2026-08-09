Global Turmoil: Key Updates from Around the World

In a tragic update from Thailand, police have reported an increase in the death toll from a recent school shooting to nine, following the death of a 12-year-old girl. The incident, involving a 14-year-old boy, marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in the country since last year.

Meanwhile, in Russia, authorities have extinguished a fire at the Ilsky oil refinery, reportedly ignited by debris from a Ukrainian drone attack. This incident highlights the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, with the latter's military operations targeting critical infrastructure.

As Typhoon Dolphin wreaks havoc, Japan's Okinawa prefecture has suffered injuries and extensive power outages, while China braces for the storm's arrival by closing ports and halting ferries. These challenges underscore the region's vulnerability to natural disasters amidst geopolitical unrest.