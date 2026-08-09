ICE to Complete Rollout of Body Cameras for Officers
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to finalize its deployment of body cameras for officers and agents by the end of the month, according to Acting Director David Venturella's announcement on Saturday.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will finalize the distribution of body cameras among its officers and agents by month's end, confirmed Acting Director David Venturella on Saturday. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the agency.
The body camera project, initially launched as a pilot, will provide visual documentation of interactions between ICE personnel and the public. The deployment follows a series of reforms aimed at building public trust and ensuring operational integrity.
David Venturella stated that the completion of the body camera rollout signifies a commitment to upholding high standards of conduct and improving oversight mechanisms. This move is part of broader efforts to modernize law enforcement practices within the organization.
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