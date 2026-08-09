ICE to Complete Rollout of Body Cameras for Officers

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to finalize its deployment of body cameras for officers and agents by the end of the month, according to Acting Director David Venturella's announcement on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 04:18 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 04:18 IST
ICE to Complete Rollout of Body Cameras for Officers
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will finalize the distribution of body cameras among its officers and agents by month's end, confirmed Acting Director David Venturella on Saturday. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the agency.

The body camera project, initially launched as a pilot, will provide visual documentation of interactions between ICE personnel and the public. The deployment follows a series of reforms aimed at building public trust and ensuring operational integrity.

David Venturella stated that the completion of the body camera rollout signifies a commitment to upholding high standards of conduct and improving oversight mechanisms. This move is part of broader efforts to modernize law enforcement practices within the organization.

TRENDING

1
Birthright Citizenship Showdown: Trump's Orders Face Legal Hurdles

Birthright Citizenship Showdown: Trump's Orders Face Legal Hurdles

United States
2
Energy Crisis Forces Bangladesh's Textile Sector to Seek Sustainable Solutions

Energy Crisis Forces Bangladesh's Textile Sector to Seek Sustainable Solutio...

Bangladesh
3
Explosions Rock Kyiv Amidst Air Raid Alert

Explosions Rock Kyiv Amidst Air Raid Alert

Ukraine
4
New Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella Vows Economic Reform and Security Crackdown

New Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella Vows Economic Reform and Se...

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026