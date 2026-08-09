Strait of Hormuz: Near Historic Deal Between Iran and Oman Amid Tensions

In a significant development, Iran and Oman are nearing a pivotal agreement regarding the control and management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, crucially impacting the global oil trade.

Despite positive negotiations, Iranian demands, including U.S. concessions, highlight ongoing tensions, further complicated by recent alleged missile attacks.

The international community closely watches as implications for oil flow, regional stability, and economic inflation remain substantial, amid ongoing talks influenced by geopolitical stakes.