Red Sox Shakeup: Wilyer Abreu Out Due to Injury and New Strategies Unfold

Boston Red Sox's right fielder Wilyer Abreu was pulled from Saturday's lineup due to leg swelling, causing a reshuffle in their strategy. Eli White took over in right field, while Jarren Duran replaced White in left field.

Football legend Roger Craig announced his vascular dementia diagnosis during his Hall of Fame induction speech, highlighting the emotional weight of the unforgettable moment in Ohio.

The Raiders enforced disciplinary action after a practice altercation involving Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby, emphasizing team conduct expectations. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate postponed voting on the Protect College Sports Act, affecting ongoing discussions about revenue-sharing in college sports.