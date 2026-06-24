Unmasking the Disruption: The Gazprom Germania Liquidation Saga
German federal prosecutors are investigating suspicions of attempted sabotage linked to the 2022 winding-up of Gazprom's German unit. Concerns arose over Moscow's potential use of energy supply as a weapon against Germany, leading to Berlin's move to reduce reliance on Russian gas. A Russian national faces charges.
German federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that a series of searches were conducted amid suspicions of attempted sabotage tied to Gazprom's German unit's 2022 liquidation.
The prosecutors' statement suggested that the sale and subsequent liquidation might have been schemes to disrupt Germany's gas supply. Gazprom has yet to offer a response.
This comes in the wake of Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, heightening fears of Moscow weaponizing energy pressures against Germany. In response, Berlin endeavored to limit reliance on Russian gas. Gazprom Germania, holding 25% of Germany's gas capacity, was extricated by its shareholders, who noted a new, unrelated owner initiated its liquidation. A Russian national has been charged concerning the liquidation's disruptive objectives, prompting German governmental control.