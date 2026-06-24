SK Hynix's Mega Fundraising: A Record-Breaking U.S. Listing

South Koreas Sk Hynix Said On Wednesday It Plans To Raise Up To Trillion Won Billion Via A Us Listing

SK Hynix announced plans on Wednesday to raise up to 45.45 trillion won ($29.43 billion) through a U.S. listing to expand its chip production for artificial intelligence.

The planned listing would be one of the largest in history, akin to Saudi Aramco's 2019 IPO, as noted by analysts. Industry experts predict that SK Hynix could achieve valuation multiples similar to those of Micron, possibly sparking a continued market rally.

Market analysts emphasize that the move aligns with a broader wave of equity and debt raises in AI and related sectors, highlighting a capex boom. This reflects the high valuation environment and infrastructure spending that are currently propelling the economies of both the U.S. and Korea.