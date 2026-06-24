Erdogan Speeds Up Plan to Disband PKK

Turkish President Erdogan announced a new legal framework to expedite the disbandment of the PKK, aiming to break a deadlock in the peace process amid regional instability concerns. After the PKK's decision to disband in 2025, following Abdullah Ocalan's appeal, Erdogan emphasized swift legislative action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Wednesday That Work Was Underway On A Legal Framework That Would Speed Up The Disbandment Of The Militant Kurdistan Workers Party Pkk And That It Would Be Put On Parliaments Agenda Without Much Delay The Move Signals A Potential Breakthrough After A Peace Process Between The Turkish State And The Pkk Came To A Near Standstill In Recent Months Due To The Iran War And The Concerns It Triggered About Further Regional Instability The Pkk | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:54 IST
Erdogan Speeds Up Plan to Disband PKK
Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans for a legal framework to expedite the disbandment of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a longstanding separatist group considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

This new legislation, spurred by the PKK's 2025 decision to disarm after an appeal from its imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan, seeks to rejuvenate the stagnant peace process amid ongoing regional instability.

Erdogan assured parliament and his ruling AK Party of swift action in presenting the necessary laws, aiming to resolve the issue without compromising national values while integrating Syrian Kurdish militants into Syria's state system.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026