Erdogan Speeds Up Plan to Disband PKK

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Wednesday That Work Was Underway On A Legal Framework That Would Speed Up The Disbandment Of The Militant Kurdistan Workers Party Pkk And That It Would Be Put On Parliaments Agenda Without Much Delay The Move Signals A Potential Breakthrough After A Peace Process Between The Turkish State And The Pkk Came To A Near Standstill In Recent Months Due To The Iran War And The Concerns It Triggered About Further Regional Instability The Pkk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans for a legal framework to expedite the disbandment of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a longstanding separatist group considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

This new legislation, spurred by the PKK's 2025 decision to disarm after an appeal from its imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan, seeks to rejuvenate the stagnant peace process amid ongoing regional instability.

Erdogan assured parliament and his ruling AK Party of swift action in presenting the necessary laws, aiming to resolve the issue without compromising national values while integrating Syrian Kurdish militants into Syria's state system.