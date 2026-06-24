Erdogan Speeds Up Plan to Disband PKK
Turkish President Erdogan announced a new legal framework to expedite the disbandment of the PKK, aiming to break a deadlock in the peace process amid regional instability concerns. After the PKK's decision to disband in 2025, following Abdullah Ocalan's appeal, Erdogan emphasized swift legislative action.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans for a legal framework to expedite the disbandment of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a longstanding separatist group considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.
This new legislation, spurred by the PKK's 2025 decision to disarm after an appeal from its imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan, seeks to rejuvenate the stagnant peace process amid ongoing regional instability.
Erdogan assured parliament and his ruling AK Party of swift action in presenting the necessary laws, aiming to resolve the issue without compromising national values while integrating Syrian Kurdish militants into Syria's state system.