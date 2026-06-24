Game Changer: 'GTA VI' Sets New Standards with Price and Release Strategy

Take-Two Interactive Software price 'Grand Theft Auto VI' at $79.99, setting a November 19 release date after delays. The game is anticipated to achieve vast sales due to its franchise popularity. With unique additions and pre-order incentives, 'GTA VI' promises to impact the broader gaming market significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taketwo Interactive Software On Wednesday Priced Grand Theft Auto Vi At And Stuck To Its Previously Announced November Release Date | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:53 IST
Game Changer: 'GTA VI' Sets New Standards with Price and Release Strategy
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Take-Two Interactive Software has set a $79.99 price for 'Grand Theft Auto VI,' maintaining a November 19 release date despite previous delays. This new pricing elevates it above typical video game costs, signaling its anticipated blockbuster status.

The 'Ultimate Edition,' priced at $99.99, offers exclusive content like vehicles and weapons crucial to the storyline featuring protagonists Jason and Lucia. This move aims to capitalize on the game's immense popularity, backed by the creator Rockstar Games' strong reputation.

Anticipation has skyrocketed among fans, eagerly awaiting the first installment since 'Grand Theft Auto V' in 2013. The prior game sold around 230 million copies, underscoring the financial stakes involved. Analysts predict billions in sales and significant influence on the entire video-game industry, with implications for console sales and PC upgrades.

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