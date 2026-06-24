Himachal's Transport Minister Justifies ESMA Amidst Transport Strike Tensions

In a move to ensure the continuous operation of public transport amidst striking calls, Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri justified the implementation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). Agnihotri asserted that maintaining uninterrupted bus services takes precedence amid threats from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees.

During an address, Agnihotri highlighted the state's unwavering commitment to delivering salaries and pensions since December 2022. He praised HRTC as both a commercial entity and a welfare institution, serving half a million residents daily. He criticized threats of strikes, stressing the government's provision of consistent dearness allowances and Old Pension Scheme benefits.

Agnihotri further clarified that current circumstances do not justify a transport strike. He underscored efforts to settle employee dues and derided recent actions as needless disruptions to public order. Urging against confrontational approaches, he invited union leaders to prioritize dialogue over blockades, fostering peaceful resolutions in the state's interest.