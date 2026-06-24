Miracle Heart Transplant: Lifesaving Pediatric Surgery in Coimbatore

A seven-year-old boy's life was saved by a rare pediatric heart transplant at Royal Care Hospitals, Coimbatore. Diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy, the child overcame severe complications with a team of specialists implanting an adult-sized heart. Post-surgery recovery was successful, thanks to coordinated efforts in critical care and specialized treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:42 IST
Miracle Heart Transplant: Lifesaving Pediatric Surgery in Coimbatore
Royal Care Hospitals in Coimbatore (Photo/Royal care hospitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, Royal Care Hospitals in Coimbatore has performed a rare and intricate pediatric heart transplant, providing a lifeline to a seven-year-old boy with terminal heart failure. The child was diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM), a condition that severely compromised his heart's function. His family only recognized the severity of the situation when it escalated, seeking a second opinion after other treatments failed.

Dr. G Pradeep, a consultant in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, revealed that the child was admitted in dire straits, suffering from severe heart failure worsening kidney function and leading to multi-organ failure. As a last resort, the team employed Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, compounded by a challenging right lung infection and collapse on life support.

Facing a monumental challenge, the hospital's team eventually secured a size-compatible donor heart from an adult brain-dead donor. Overcoming technical difficulties in implanting an adult-sized heart into a child, the medical staff navigated size mismatch issues, extended ECMO reliance, and suboptimal donor heart performance. The post-surgery phase saw the chest kept open to accommodate the transplant, extended ECMO use, and additional surgery for lung infection treatment. After rigorous post-operative care, the child made a steady recovery, his heart and lungs reaching normal functionality. The hospital praised the multidisciplinary team's coordinated efforts across multiple specialties for this medical miracle. (ANI)

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