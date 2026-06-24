Shocking Conspiracy: Businessman's Murder Plot Unravels in Pune

The alleged murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal has sent shockwaves across India. The case has garnered widespread attention, including reactions from public figures such as actor Hina Khan.

Hina Khan took to Instagram to express her concern, stating that speaking and accepting the truth has become so challenging that people are resorting to violent measures. She questioned why the truth couldn't have been spoken, thus sparing a life.

According to Pune Rural Police, the murder plot allegedly originated on May 31 during a visit to Lohagad Fort. During this outing, Siya Goyal reportedly conceived the idea after observing Ketan near the fort's edge. An initial attempt to execute the plan occurred on June 14 but failed. Discussions and planning were allegedly conducted in a cafe before further attempts were made. The police suspect that Siya, pressured by family to marry Ketan but unwilling to, conspired with Chetan Chaudhary, whom she was also close to. Investigators revealed a relationship between Siya and Chetan, who exchanged over 2,000 calls while allegedly planning the murder.

Siya and Chetan, who first met at a Diwali party last year, allegedly developed a close friendship. Both are now in police custody as investigations continue. They are accused of conspiring to murder Ketan while maintaining their personal connection, unburdened by respective nuptials.