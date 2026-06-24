Air India Flight Briefly Enters Pakistani Airspace Amid Safety Maneuver

An Air India flight from Delhi to Amritsar momentarily entered Pakistani airspace while executing a go-around at Amritsar airport, Air India disclosed. This prompted interim measures against the air traffic controller and flight crew for failing to report the occurrence.

Air India has confirmed that the episode, involving flight AI479 on June 22, was brief and involved coordination with Pakistan's Air Traffic Control. Following the event, the aircraft returned and landed safely in Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) noted that the Air India Airbus 321 Aircraft VT-PPV was holding due to a runway inspection after a bird strike. Interim actions were taken against those involved, pending a detailed investigation. A previous bird strike incident in Raipur was handled per safety protocols, with the aircraft resuming its journey without injuries reported.