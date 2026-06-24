LG Sandhu Advocates Tech-Driven, Citizen-Centric Policing in Delhi

In a significant development aimed at enhancing law enforcement in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu recently chaired a high-level review meeting at the Police Headquarters. The meeting, involving top police officials, focused on embracing advanced technology for crime prevention and intelligence gathering.

LG Sandhu underscored the need for policing to be not only preventive but also humane and approachable, emphasizing trust-building with the community. Special emphasis was placed on the safety of women, children, and senior citizens, declaring these as non-negotiable priorities for law enforcement.

Additionally, the governor addressed traffic management issues, advocating for visible police presence and stricter enforcement. He also highlighted community policing, encouraging partnerships with local associations to enhance grassroots intelligence and security. Reinforcing administrative measures, LG Sandhu stressed personnel welfare and accountability to build a more effective police force.