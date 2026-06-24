LG Sandhu Advocates Tech-Driven, Citizen-Centric Policing in Delhi

In a pivotal meeting at Delhi Police HQ, LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasized the need for technology-driven and empathetic policing. He urged proactive measures for crime prevention, community engagement, and traffic management while highlighting the importance of officer welfare and structural accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:50 IST
LG Sandhu Advocates Tech-Driven, Citizen-Centric Policing in Delhi
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Photo/X@SandhuTaranjitS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development aimed at enhancing law enforcement in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu recently chaired a high-level review meeting at the Police Headquarters. The meeting, involving top police officials, focused on embracing advanced technology for crime prevention and intelligence gathering.

LG Sandhu underscored the need for policing to be not only preventive but also humane and approachable, emphasizing trust-building with the community. Special emphasis was placed on the safety of women, children, and senior citizens, declaring these as non-negotiable priorities for law enforcement.

Additionally, the governor addressed traffic management issues, advocating for visible police presence and stricter enforcement. He also highlighted community policing, encouraging partnerships with local associations to enhance grassroots intelligence and security. Reinforcing administrative measures, LG Sandhu stressed personnel welfare and accountability to build a more effective police force.

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