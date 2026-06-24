Pune SIT Arrests Two More in Illegal Sex Determination Racket

The Special Investigation Team in Pune has arrested two more individuals in connection with an illegal sex determination and female foeticide racket. The accused, Amit Tengale and Sachin Kadam, are now in police custody. The investigation continues to uncover the extent of the racket and its financial dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 23:35 IST
Pune SIT Arrests Two More in Illegal Sex Determination Racket
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Pune's rural areas has apprehended two additional suspects linked to the illicit sex determination and female foeticide racket. Identified as Amit Bajirao Tengale and Sachin Vishwanath Kadam, the duo has been remanded into police custody until June 27, a senior officer confirmed, marking the arrest of a total of nine individuals in the case.

Insights shared by Santosh Tasgaonkar, Police Inspector and Chief Investigating Officer of the SIT, reveal that Amit Tengale worked as a driver for the prime suspect, Annasaheb Giri, allegedly transporting pregnant women for illegal sex determination over the past one and a half years. Sachin Kadam, alongside Tengale, is accused of recruiting clients. Additionally, the ring is implicated in money laundering activities, using finance firms to clean illicit profits and systematically disposing of fetal remains to eliminate evidence.

The ongoing investigation suggests Tengale’s deep involvement as an agent, earning considerable commissions funneled through his bank account, while Kadam reportedly facilitated the recruitment and investment machinations of the racket's profits into legitimate financial institutions. The court, while granting police custody, has emphasized the need for a detailed probe to ascertain the extent of the illicit operations, the number of affected women, and the actors involved.

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