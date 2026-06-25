Operation Sheruwali: Unyielding Vigilance in Rajouri's Forested Terrain

Operation Sheruwali has reached its 34th day, as security forces persist in their counter-terrorism efforts in the dense forests of Rajouri's Dorimal area. Amid tight coordination, the multi-agency operation aims to neutralize infiltrators, underscoring the group's resolve to maintain peace. An accidental mine blast earlier resulted in injuries to several army personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:12 IST
Operation Sheruwali: Unyielding Vigilance in Rajouri's Forested Terrain
Security forces conducting 'Operation Sheruwali' in Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Sheruwali has entered its 34th day, maintaining its grip over the dense Dorimal Forests of the Gambir Mughlan in Rajouri district. Security forces, including Jammu and Kashmir Police and other agencies, are conducting extensive search and surveillance missions to fulfil their counter-terrorism objectives. The area remains under tight surveillance and heightened security measures.

Officials confirm that the operation is ongoing, with sustained efforts to secure the area through comprehensive monitoring. Additional precautions are in place to prevent any adverse incidents, with operations continuing until the sector is thoroughly cleared. The continued presence of forces underscores their unyielding dedication to security in the volatile region.

Operation Sheruwali, a significant counter-terrorism initiative launched in late May, focuses on the dense forests of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district. The operation aims to locate and disarm infiltrators amid rugged terrain. Earlier, a mine blast near the Line of Control injured several army personnel, highlighting the operation's risks and the continuing resolve of security forces.

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