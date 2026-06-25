EIB Backs €140 Million Green Bus Investment in Netherlands

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting the expansion of zero-emission public transport in the Netherlands through a €70 million loan to public transport operator Qbuzz, helping finance one of the country's largest electric bus fleets and the infrastructure needed to keep it running.

Qbuzz, a subsidiary of Italy's Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, received the financing alongside an additional €70 million provided by Société Générale, which acted as the initial arranger, lessor and senior lender for the project. Together, the €140 million package is helping replace diesel-powered buses with electric vehicles across the Dutch province of Zuid-Holland, serving cities including Leiden, Alphen aan den Rijn and Gouda. The investment also covers the installation of high-capacity charging facilities and electrical infrastructure that connects Qbuzz depots to the national power grid, ensuring the growing fleet can operate efficiently.

Electric buses support cleaner transport and energy transition

The project forms part of the Netherlands' wider efforts to reduce carbon emissions while building a more sustainable public transport network. By replacing diesel buses with electric alternatives, the initiative is expected to lower greenhouse gas emissions and encourage more people to use public transport instead of private cars.

EIB Head of Office Chantal Schrijver said the move towards sustainable mobility is important not only for tackling climate change but also for strengthening Europe's energy independence. She said Dutch businesses and public authorities are making important contributions to the broader energy transition, with the EIB providing financial support for projects that improve environmental sustainability.

Dutch project attracts international attention

Qbuzz Chief Financial Officer Angelo De Carlo said cooperation between multiple partners played a vital role in delivering the project. He described the transition to emission-free public transport in the Netherlands as one of the most advanced initiatives in Europe. According to De Carlo, the project has attracted visitors from countries including Belgium, Finland, Norway, the Czech Republic, Germany, Japan, Kenya and India, all interested in learning how the Netherlands is implementing large-scale electric public transport.

He acknowledged that switching to zero-emission transport presents technical and operational challenges but said Qbuzz remains committed to working with governments, financial institutions and other stakeholders to continue expanding cleaner transport solutions that contribute to climate goals. The electric buses now operate across the Zuid-Holland Noord concession area under the direction of the Province of Zuid-Holland, supporting cleaner urban mobility while improving the long-term sustainability of regional public transport.