50 Years On: Remembering India's Darkest Democractic Chapter - The Emergency

As India commemorated the 51st anniversary of the Emergency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the 1975 declaration of being a political ploy to protect then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's power. The period, marked by controversy, infringement of civil liberties, and media censorship, remains a pivotal moment in India's democratic history.

Prasad addressed the media in the capital, connecting today's discourse on democracy with past actions. '50 years of Emergency have been completed, and current discussions on democracy must reflect the reality of that era,' said Prasad, who participated in the JP movement and stood against the Emergency. He reiterated allegations that Congress, under the guise of safeguarding Gandhi's position, misused powers granted by the Constitution.

Heightening the critique, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed June 25, 1975, the 'darkest chapter' in India’s democracy. In multiple statements, Gupta remarked that the Congress government's decisions during the 21-month period reflected its 'dictatorial mindset.' Civil rights were heavily restricted and press freedoms were curtailed, cementing the period as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' or 'Constitution Murder Day.'