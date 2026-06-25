EU Lifts Import Duties: A New Dawn for Transatlantic Trade

The European Union governments have taken a significant step by removing import duties on several U.S. products, fulfilling a trade agreement made with former U.S. President Donald Trump. This legislation aims to avert a potential trade conflict across the Atlantic.

The European Parliament sanctioned the legislation with a vote of 440 in favor and 151 against, overcoming nearly 11 months of negotiations since the framework was agreed upon. The move comes in response to Trump's threat of imposing 'much higher' tariffs if no action was taken by July 4.

The new law, effective after publication in the EU's official journal, removes duties on industrial goods and extends duty-free imports of American lobsters. It stands until the end of 2029, containing several safeguards allowing the EU to retract concessions if the U.S. fails to comply with the deal's terms.