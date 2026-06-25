Vadodara's Shala Praveshotsav Inspires Educational Shift

The Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav at Maharani Shantadevi Primary School celebrated student admissions with Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi urging innovative education and sports. Thousands transitioned from private to public schools in Vadodara, marking educational reform success and emphasizing holistic development for becoming responsible citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:49 IST
Vadodara's Shala Praveshotsav Inspires Educational Shift
Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi at Shala Praveshotsav (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the heart of Vadodara district's educational landscape, Maharani Shantadevi Primary School came alive with celebration during the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav. Under the stewardship of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and the presence of Minister for Women and Child Welfare Manisha Vakil, the event highlighted a new wave of educational enthusiasm.

Speaking at the event, Deputy CM Sanghavi called on educators to honor the trust of parents by nurturing children through innovative and sincere teaching methods, steering clear of rote memorization. He emphasized activity-based learning and the integration of sports, science, music, and the arts as vital components in developing well-rounded, confident students.

The Mahotsav marked a significant shift with 7,544 student admissions into government schools, including 1,354 former private school attendees, thanks to the efforts of the Vadodara Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti and the district administration. The ceremony also spotlighted successful enrollment campaigns for dropout students, while the unveiling of the 'Vision 2030' initiative promised high-tech educational advancements through public-private cooperation.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026