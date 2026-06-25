Vadodara's Shala Praveshotsav Inspires Educational Shift

At the heart of Vadodara district's educational landscape, Maharani Shantadevi Primary School came alive with celebration during the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav. Under the stewardship of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and the presence of Minister for Women and Child Welfare Manisha Vakil, the event highlighted a new wave of educational enthusiasm.

Speaking at the event, Deputy CM Sanghavi called on educators to honor the trust of parents by nurturing children through innovative and sincere teaching methods, steering clear of rote memorization. He emphasized activity-based learning and the integration of sports, science, music, and the arts as vital components in developing well-rounded, confident students.

The Mahotsav marked a significant shift with 7,544 student admissions into government schools, including 1,354 former private school attendees, thanks to the efforts of the Vadodara Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti and the district administration. The ceremony also spotlighted successful enrollment campaigns for dropout students, while the unveiling of the 'Vision 2030' initiative promised high-tech educational advancements through public-private cooperation.