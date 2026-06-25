Western Europe Sizzles: Record Heatwave Shuts Schools and Disrupts Lives

Authorities In France And Britain Warned People To Ditch Their Routines On Thursday As Large Parts Of Western Europe Remained In The Grip Of A Deadly Heatwave That Has Claimed Dozens Of Lives

A deadly heatwave is gripping Western Europe, forcing countries, including France and Britain, to brace for unprecedented temperatures. This weather event has led to numerous fatalities and disruptions, from power outages to school closures.

Paris hit a record 40.9°C, while southern England saw temperatures soar to a new June high of 36.1°C. Health authorities have activated emergency protocols, and citizens are being encouraged to break from routine activities.

The heatwave, driven by an Omega block weather pattern, is further intensified by climate change, underscoring the urgent need for adaptive measures in various sectors, such as education and transport.