Western Europe Sizzles: Record Heatwave Shuts Schools and Disrupts Lives
A record-breaking heatwave continues to grip much of Western Europe, with France and Britain experiencing extreme temperatures. The heatwave has caused significant disruptions, including school closures and power outages. Authorities have warned citizens to alter their routines to minimize health risks, as dozens of heat-related deaths have been reported.
A deadly heatwave is gripping Western Europe, forcing countries, including France and Britain, to brace for unprecedented temperatures. This weather event has led to numerous fatalities and disruptions, from power outages to school closures.
Paris hit a record 40.9°C, while southern England saw temperatures soar to a new June high of 36.1°C. Health authorities have activated emergency protocols, and citizens are being encouraged to break from routine activities.
The heatwave, driven by an Omega block weather pattern, is further intensified by climate change, underscoring the urgent need for adaptive measures in various sectors, such as education and transport.