A Correspondent For Saudi Arabias Al Arabiya Television In Yemen Was Killed When A Bomb Planted On His Car Exploded

A correspondent for Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya television was tragically killed in Yemen when a bomb exploded on his car, the network announced Thursday. The victim, Mohammed Aydah, had been a reporter for both Al Arabiya and its sister channel Al Hadath.

Security authorities in Mukalla had previously cautioned Aydah about potential threats to his life. However, his assassination remains unclaimed by any group. The incident follows a period of intensifying political tensions in Yemen, marked by clashes between Saudi-backed government forces and UAE-supported separatists.

The Southern Transitional Council, now controlling Mukalla, condemned the killing and blamed deteriorating security on the dismantling of forces that had ousted al Qaeda from Hadramout in 2016. In response, Yemen's leadership has formed a high-level committee to probe the incident, emphasizing the state's commitment to justice for the slain journalist.