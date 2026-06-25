DGP Rao Lauds Educational Milestones at Lajpore Jail

Dr KLN Rao, DGP for CID Crime and Prisons, visited Lajpore Central Jail to review operations and encourage educational pursuits among inmates. He praised prisoners' academic achievements, awarding certificates and highlighting education as a tool for self-improvement and future reintegration into society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:36 IST
DGP Rao Lauds Educational Milestones at Lajpore Jail
CID Crime and Jail Director General of Police Dr. K.L.N. Rao (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr KLN Rao, Director General of Police for CID Crime and Prisons, made an official visit to Lajpore Central Jail in Surat on Thursday. The purpose of the visit was to assess the facility’s administrative functions and evaluate prisoner welfare initiatives. During this visit, Dr Rao engaged in a thorough discussion with jail officials and staff, scrutinizing the existing law and order protocols.

The DGP aimed to offer constructive guidance and propose valuable suggestions to simplify and enhance the administrative processes within the prison. Following the review, Dr Rao conducted an in-depth inspection of the jail's various sections and the amenities provided to inmates.

A significant aspect of the visit was the acknowledgment of academic accomplishments among the incarcerated. Dr Rao presented certificates to inmates who passed their 10th and 12th-grade examinations, commending their commitment to education. Congratulating them, he emphasized that education empowers self-improvement, urging them to continue their journey towards a dignified reintegration into society upon release.

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