Oil Trade Surges While Navigating Geopolitical Risks in Strait of Hormuz
Crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have increased after a ceasefire reopened the waterway amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Despite heightened trade, tanker traffic remains below historical norms due to geopolitical uncertainties. The U.N. has implemented an evacuation scheme for vessels trapped due to the conflict.
Recent crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have soared to record levels since the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran commenced in February. This surge follows a ceasefire deal that temporarily reopened this critical waterway.
Despite the uptick, shipping traffic remains significantly below pre-conflict norms, with only a fraction of the usual 125 ships passing daily. Analyst data reveals four tankers carrying six million barrels of crude moved through the strait on Thursday, alongside an additional four million barrels of Iranian crude on two separate tankers.
While traffic has risen, shipping industry experts warn of ongoing geopolitical risks. The U.N.'s International Maritime Organization introduced an evacuation scheme to facilitate safe passage through the strait, although the threat of minefields and military action from Iran continues to loom large.
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