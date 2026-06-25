Weinstein Rape Charge Dropped: Accuser Refuses to Testify
Prosecutors in Manhattan have decided to drop a third-degree rape charge against Harvey Weinstein. This decision follows the refusal of the accuser to testify, highlighting the complexities faced in the legal proceedings against the disgraced movie mogul, who has been standing multiple trials for similar offenses.
In a significant development regarding the legal trials of Harvey Weinstein, Manhattan prosecutors opted to dismiss a third-degree rape charge against the former movie mogul on Thursday.
This decision comes in the wake of the victim's choice not to testify, which would have marked a fourth trial for Weinstein, who has become a central figure in the #MeToo movement.
The dismissal signals another twist in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Weinstein as judicial processes adapt to the challenges of securing testimonies in high-profile cases.