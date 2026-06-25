Weinstein Rape Charge Dropped: Accuser Refuses to Testify

Prosecutors in Manhattan have decided to drop a third-degree rape charge against Harvey Weinstein. This decision follows the refusal of the accuser to testify, highlighting the complexities faced in the legal proceedings against the disgraced movie mogul, who has been standing multiple trials for similar offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manhattan Prosecutors On Thursday Moved To Drop A Thirddegree Rape Charge Against Harvey Weinstein After The Disgraced Movie Moguls Accuser Said She Did Not Want To Testify In What Would Have Been A Fourth Trial | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:58 IST
Weinstein Rape Charge Dropped: Accuser Refuses to Testify
Harvey Weinstein

In a significant development regarding the legal trials of Harvey Weinstein, Manhattan prosecutors opted to dismiss a third-degree rape charge against the former movie mogul on Thursday.

This decision comes in the wake of the victim's choice not to testify, which would have marked a fourth trial for Weinstein, who has become a central figure in the #MeToo movement.

The dismissal signals another twist in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Weinstein as judicial processes adapt to the challenges of securing testimonies in high-profile cases.

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