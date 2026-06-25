Weinstein Rape Charge Dropped: Accuser Refuses to Testify

Manhattan Prosecutors On Thursday Moved To Drop A Thirddegree Rape Charge Against Harvey Weinstein After The Disgraced Movie Moguls Accuser Said She Did Not Want To Testify In What Would Have Been A Fourth Trial

In a significant development regarding the legal trials of Harvey Weinstein, Manhattan prosecutors opted to dismiss a third-degree rape charge against the former movie mogul on Thursday.

This decision comes in the wake of the victim's choice not to testify, which would have marked a fourth trial for Weinstein, who has become a central figure in the #MeToo movement.

The dismissal signals another twist in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Weinstein as judicial processes adapt to the challenges of securing testimonies in high-profile cases.