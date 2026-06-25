Supreme Court Upholds Trump Administration's Decision to End TPS for Haitian and Syrian Immigrants
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned earlier decisions by federal judges, allowing the Trump administration to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 350,000 Haitian and 6,100 Syrian immigrants, leading to potential deportations. The ruling highlights President Trump's strict immigration policies and affects immigrants from 17 designated countries.
In a significant ruling on Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants. This move, facilitated by a 6-3 decision from the court's conservative justices, strengthens Trump's hardline immigration approach and reverses prior rulings by federal judges in New York and Washington, D.C.
The contentious decision impacts over 350,000 Haitians and 6,100 Syrians, who had been previously protected from deportation under TPS. This status allows individuals from crisis-hit countries to live and work in the U.S. while it remains unsafe for them to return home. Conservative Justice Samuel Alito expressed that judicial review is not permitted in this context, a perspective crucial for future legal challenges concerning TPS revocations.
The decision sparked dissent from the court's liberal justices, who pointed to potential racial biases in ending TPS for Haiti, citing derogatory remarks by Trump about Haitian immigrants. The ruling underpins a broader strategy by Trump's administration to limit both legal and illegal immigration, sparking concerns about the economic and humanitarian impact.