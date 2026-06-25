Supreme Court Upholds Trump Administration's Decision to End TPS for Haitian and Syrian Immigrants

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned earlier decisions by federal judges, allowing the Trump administration to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 350,000 Haitian and 6,100 Syrian immigrants, leading to potential deportations. The ruling highlights President Trump's strict immigration policies and affects immigrants from 17 designated countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Cleared The Way On Thursday For President Donald Trumps Administration To Strip Hundreds Of Thousands Of Haitian And Syrian Immigrants Of A Humanitarian Status That Protects Them From Deportation | Updated: 25-06-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 22:07 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Trump Administration's Decision to End TPS for Haitian and Syrian Immigrants
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In a significant ruling on Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants. This move, facilitated by a 6-3 decision from the court's conservative justices, strengthens Trump's hardline immigration approach and reverses prior rulings by federal judges in New York and Washington, D.C.

The contentious decision impacts over 350,000 Haitians and 6,100 Syrians, who had been previously protected from deportation under TPS. This status allows individuals from crisis-hit countries to live and work in the U.S. while it remains unsafe for them to return home. Conservative Justice Samuel Alito expressed that judicial review is not permitted in this context, a perspective crucial for future legal challenges concerning TPS revocations.

The decision sparked dissent from the court's liberal justices, who pointed to potential racial biases in ending TPS for Haiti, citing derogatory remarks by Trump about Haitian immigrants. The ruling underpins a broader strategy by Trump's administration to limit both legal and illegal immigration, sparking concerns about the economic and humanitarian impact.

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